Amaravati: The results of Andhra Pradesh Constable Preliminary Exam 2023 were released on Sunday. The candidates can check and download the result from the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) at website slprb.ap.gov.in

The APSLPRB had conducted the AP Constable Prelims on January 22 in the state and a total of 4,58,219 candidates appeared for the competitive examination.

The results show that 95,208 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. It may be noted here that the APSLPRB had earlier released a notification to fill 6,100 vacancies in the department.

Candidates can check AP Constable Preliminary Exam 2023 results by clicking the direct link here.

