AMARAVATI: The State government issued orders for creating 2,588 posts in various cadres under the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP). The Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Department of Medicine and Health, issued the orders to this effect on Monday. The orders state that the posts were created by the government as per the proposals sent by the Medical and Health Commissioner.

Of the newly created posts, 485 are for doctors, 60 for nursing, 78 for pharmacy, 644 for paramedical class-4, 279 for lab technician, 39 for post-mortem assistant posts, 54 for hospital administration, 8 posts for deputy dental surgeons, 446 for civil assistant surgeons, one DCS and 30 DAS on regular basis were created. Three nursing superintendent and 57 staff nurse posts were created on a contract basis. One radiographer post has been created on an outsourcing basis. The new posts will be filled up through a regular, contract, and outsourcing basis, and other posts being promoted.

The YSRCP government has announced 39,000 posts in the medical and health departments since it came to power. Of these, 27,000 posts have already been filled and the rest will be completed by the end of this month. The granting of permission for creating another 2,588 posts is a reflection of the government's commitment to public health. All the contract and outsourcing posts will be filled up through DSC.

