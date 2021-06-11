Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Recruitment 2021: Vacancies In Prakasam

Andhra Pradesh government released notification for Arogya Mitra posts under Dr.YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Recruitment in Prakasam districts. These posts will be filled on outsourcing basis

►Total number of posts: 09

► Eligibility: BSc (Nursing), MSc (nursing), B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, M.Pharma D, BSC Medical Lab Technology. Good communication skills, should read and write Telugu and English, knowledge of computer is must.

► Age: Shouldn't exceed 42 years.

► Salary: Rs.12,000 per month.

► Selection Procedure: Based on qualifications, computer skills test and interview.

► Application Procedure: The application should be sent to the District Coordinator, Dr. YSSR AHCT, Opposite Prakasam Bhavan, Old RIMS, Ongole.

►Last date for application: 25.06.2021

► Website: https://prakasam.ap.gov.in