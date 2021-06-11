Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Recruitment 2021: Vacancies In Prakasam
Andhra Pradesh government released notification for Arogya Mitra posts under Dr.YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Recruitment in Prakasam districts. These posts will be filled on outsourcing basis
►Total number of posts: 09
► Eligibility: BSc (Nursing), MSc (nursing), B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, M.Pharma D, BSC Medical Lab Technology. Good communication skills, should read and write Telugu and English, knowledge of computer is must.
► Age: Shouldn't exceed 42 years.
► Salary: Rs.12,000 per month.
► Selection Procedure: Based on qualifications, computer skills test and interview.
► Application Procedure: The application should be sent to the District Coordinator, Dr. YSSR AHCT, Opposite Prakasam Bhavan, Old RIMS, Ongole.
►Last date for application: 25.06.2021
► Website: https://prakasam.ap.gov.in