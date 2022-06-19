AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts
Airports Authority of India has released a notification to fill 400 Junior Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website aai.aero. The last date of the application is July 14,2022.
AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022
Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022
The tentative date of the Online Examination Will be announced on AAI Website
AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts
No. of vacancies and reservation
UR: 163 posts
EWS: 40 posts
OBC (NCL): 108 posts
SC: 59 posts
ST: 30 posts
PWD (included): 04 posts
AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
Junior Executive (E-1) :- Rs.40000-3%-140000
Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: A candidate must have a full time regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum)
