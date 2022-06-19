AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts

Airports Authority of India has released a notification to fill 400 Junior Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website aai.aero. The last date of the application is July 14,2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022

Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022

The tentative date of the Online Examination Will be announced on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts

No. of vacancies and reservation

UR: 163 posts

EWS: 40 posts

OBC (NCL): 108 posts

SC: 59 posts

ST: 30 posts

PWD (included): 04 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1) :- Rs.40000-3%-140000

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A candidate must have a full time regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum)

