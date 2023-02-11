1392 Junior Lecturer Posts, Check Syllabus and Book List

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released 1392 Junior Lecturer posts notification. Sakshi Post brings you all the details of the exam and also the topics to be covered to ace the exam.

☛ The written exam conducted for JL posts will be of 450 marks in two papers. The exam will be completely objective mode.

☛ Paper 1 General Studies and General Abilities will be 150 questions- 150 marks. The duration of the exam is two and half hours.

☛ Paper 2 will be conducted on relevant subject (PG level) 150 questions- 300 marks. The duration of the exam is two and half hours.

☛ In Paper-2 candidates will have to write the exam with the subject related to the post they have applied for.

☛ Paper-1 will be conducted in Telugu and English medium and Paper-2 will be conducted in English medium only. For language subjects, there will be an examination in the respective language.

Paper-1 : It is common to all candidates. General Studies and General Abilities. In order to excel in this, candidates should develop awareness on current affairs of regional, national and international importance. Along with these, progress in the fields of science and technology in the country, latest situations, experiments in the defense sector, disaster management and prevention strategies should also be known.

In terms of history, candidates should focus on the economic and social development of India and Telangana. Know the latest development schemes being implemented in both state and the country.

Candidates should be aware of geography and features of the Telangana region and also focus on Telangana movement, Idea of Telangana movement.

Candidates should have a complete understanding of the subject at Postgraduate level.

Botany: Psychology, Mycology, Bacteria, Viruses, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnosperms, Taxonomy of Angiosperms, Plant Anatomy and Embryology, Plant Resource Utilization and Conversion, Plant Ecology, Cell Biology, Cytogenetics, Plant Psychology, Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.

Chemistry: Knowledge of all aspects of inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry and organic chemistry.

Civics : National and State, Concepts of Ideologies, Democracy, Indian Constitution, Union Government, Constitutional and Other Bodies, Local Bodies, Judiciary, Electoral System and Election Commission of India.

Commerce : Financial Management, Financial and Management Accounting, Cost Accounting and Control, Managerial Economics, Organization Theory and Behaviour, Marketing Management, Quantitative Techniques.

Economics : Utility Analysis, Production Analysis, Marketing Structure Analysis in Micro Economics; National Income Analysis, Theories of Income and Employment, Theories of Investment and Interest Rate, Supply of Money and Demand for Money, Inflation and Trade Cycles, Topics related to Public Finance (Revenue, Taxation etc.) in Macroeconomics. Apart from these, the topics of international economics like international trade, balance of payments, exchange rates should also be read.

Topics related to human resources, GSDP, unemployment, agriculture, industries, service sector and infrastructure sector in Telangana and the country.

History: Ancient, Medieval and Modern India. Important movements in Indian freedom struggle and Telangana history.

Mathematics: Real Analysis, Metric Spaces, Elementary Number Theory, Group Theory, Ring Theory, Vector Spaces, Theory of Matrices, Complex Analysis, Ordinary Differential Equations, Partial Differential Equations, Solid Geometry.

Physics : Mathematical Methods of Physics, Classical Mechanics, Electromagnetic Theory, Quantum Mechanics, Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics, Electronics, Atomic and Molecular Physics, Condensed Matter Physics, Nuclear and Practical Physics.

Zoology : All topics related to General Concepts, Non-Chordata, Chordata, Cell Biology, Genetics, System and Cell Ecology, Evaluation, Developmental Biology, Histology, Ecology, Immunology.