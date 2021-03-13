You Can Get Pregnant Without Sexual Intercourse, UK Woman Tells You How

In an incident that took place in Hampshire, UK, a 20-year-old woman got pregnant even without having sexual intercourse. In fact, it was said that the woman can’t have penetrative sex due to her condition but still somehow this happened.

Nicole Moore now 28, was going to have her first baby when she was 20. She didn’t believe when the pregnancy test came out positive as she didn’t even have sex. The woman was diagnosed with a condition called vaginismus. This causes the vaginal wall muscle to tighten. This is why the woman was never able to use tampons or have sex. Nicole and her lover did not mind anything and instead found other ways to showcase their love and to indulge in intimacy.

One day when Nicole was at work, she started feeling sick. Even her head was hurting badly. One of her friends took notice of her health condition and suggested she take a pregnancy test. Nicole brushed her off by saying that she never had penetrative sex, so getting pregnant was not really possible. Nevertheless, Nicole took a test as the friend told her not to be so sure. Even if any fluid was near her vagina, chances of pregnancy are there.

The pregnancy test result came out to be positive. Nicole was worried as she did not know how the baby would come out. Plus, she thought her partner would doubt Nicole for cheating. But he believed her and took her to the hospital.

The medical experts explained that a woman can get pregnant even if fluids come close to the vagina. It is not necessary that you have penetrative sex. After a lot of therapy, Nicole was able to get rid of her vaginismus condition. She now has a healthy baby and a healthy sex life as well.

People now refer to Nicole as Virgin Mary and she doesn’t mind that nickname. She said she is happy with her life.