Yeh Dil Maange More: Why Koreans Don’t Celebrate Just One Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! Young couples are preparing to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. V-Day is celebrated across the world on February 14 and it is an annual affair. However, there is one country where V-Day is celebrated every month.

For Koreans, one Valentine’s Day in a year is not enough. They celebrate 12 ‘love days’ in a year. Even though they have 12 ‘love days’, only three ‘love days’ are popular — White Day, Black Day and Hug Day.

Valentine’s Day - (February 14): On this global ‘love day’, Koren women give chocolate to their valentines to show their love towards their men. Traditionally, the men who receive the gifts, return it the following month on March 14, the White Day. In Korea, chocolate candies like Ferrero Rocher, Twix and Chupa Chups sell like hot cakes on V-day.

White Day - (March 14): It’s time for the Korean men to return the gifts to the women they received during Valentine’s Day. It’s called White Day as Men prefer to give white chocolates and white lingeries to their valentines. However, in recent years, the colours of gifts have changed. The men also need to follow the ‘Rule of Three’ which means their gifts should be roughly three times the value of the gift they received on V-day.

Black Day - (April 14): This day got nothing to do with the love birds. This day is for singles who did not receive any gifts on Valentine’s Day or White Day. All single men and women sit together and eat Jjajyangmyeon on this day and hence this day is called ‘Black Day’.

In addition to these, not-so-popular Valentine Days on 14th of every month in Korea are Diary Day (January), Rose Day (May), Kiss Day (June), Silver Day (July), Green Day (August), Photo Day (September), Wine Day (October), Movie Day (November), Hug Day (December).

