Due to the pandemic, the world has shaken up. The most liveable cities have also changed now. The rankings of the metropolitan cities have changed with Australia and Japan leading ahead of Europe. With the surge of Covid19 cases, the ranking has changed.

In The Economist's list, Auckland emerged as the top city. The world's most liveable cities in 2021 had Osaka in second place and Tokyo in third. Adelaide in Australia and Wellington in New Zealand are also at the top for the most liveable cities in the world as they reacted well during the pandemic and took response actions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said that “Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed its society to remain open and the city to score strongly.” European cities did not do too well this year. Their ranking was fairly poor in the ranking.

According to the study, “Vienna, previously the world's most liveable city between 2018-20, fell to 12th. Eight of the top ten biggest falls in the rankings are European cities.” Hamburg, the European city saw a big fall of 34 places and went down to 47th position.

Due to the pandemic, many cities saw a fall in their ranking. It depends on how they reacted to the pandemic and made plans to cope with it. The cities that handled well are now in the top position in this most liveable cities list.

World's top livable cities in 2021

Auckland, New Zealand Osaka, Japan Adelaide, Australia Wellington, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Perth, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Brisbane, Australia

World's least livable cities 2021