World Water Day 2022 Date, Theme and Significance

World Water Day 2022: Water is vital to life. On the occasion of World Water Day 2022, learn why the day is significant, as well as its theme, history, and significance.

Today, March 22, is World Water Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the significance of water. Water is one of the elements that are important to all living things. The goal of World Water Day is to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. People and groups hold a variety of activities, spread messages via social media and television, offer educational events on the significance of clean water and conservation measures, hold competitions, and so on this particular day.

World Water Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is "Groundwater: Bringing the Invisible to Light." Groundwater is a vital resource that provides about half of the world's potable water. This year's World Water Day will focus on exploring, preserving, and using groundwater responsibly.

World Water Day 2022: History

The concept of this worldwide day dates back to 1992 when Rio de Janeiro hosted the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. In the same year, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring March 22nd as World Day for Water, to be marked annually beginning in 1993.

Other celebrations and events were added afterwards. For example, the 2013 International Year of Cooperation in the Water Sphere and the current International Decade for Water for Sustainable Development, which runs from 2018 to 2028.

World Water Day 2022: Significance

The goal of the day is to motivate people all across the globe to learn more about water-related challenges and take action to help. The focus in 2022 will be on groundwater, an intangible resource with a global influence. Water shortages, pollution, insufficient water supply, lack of sanitation, and the effects of climate change are all topics that are discussed today.

The UN-Water organises events with UN member organisations who are interested in the subject of the year. UN-Water brings together groups from all around the world to take action, whether on a global or local scale.