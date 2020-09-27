World Tourism Day is celebrated to create awareness among the people about the importance of tourism and its cultural, political, and economic value. World Tourism Day is celebrated annually across the world on 27 September. UNTWO celebrated first World Tourism Day as an international observance on September 27, 1980.

World Tourism Day 2020 theme is ‘Tourism and Rural Development'. This year, in addition to highlighting the role of the travel sector in preserving and fostering culture and heritage around the world, World Tourism Day also offers an opportunity to reconsider the future of the tourism industry.

Tourism is one of the key sources of income for rural people because it allows them to preserve their distinctive cultural heritage and customs and, at the same time, serves as an aid to the conservation of biodiversity and endangered species.

For the first time in the history of 40 years, the official celebrations of World Tourism Day will not be conducted by a single member state of the United Nations specialized agency.

Tourism is one of the sectors that has been severely affected because of coronavirus pandemic across the globe. According to the data released by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), about 100 to 120 million direct tourism jobs are at risk.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said that tourism empowers rural communities, providing jobs and opportunities, most notably for women and youth all around the world.

Here are some of the quotes:

The traveler sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see—Gilbert K.Chesterton

Traveling is like flirting with life. It's like saying, 'I would stay and love you, but I have to go; this is my station—Lisa St. Aubin de Teran

See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream—Ray Bradbury

Only the traveling is good which reveals to me the value of home and enables me to enjoy it better—Henry David Thoreau

We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls—Anais Nin

I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel's sake. The great affair is to move—Robert Louis Stevenson

Life is a journey that must be travelled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations—Oliver Goldsmith

The South is a great driving destination for tourism - heritage, cultural and many other types of tourism—Sonny Perdue

The thing about tourism is that the reality of a place is quite different from the mythology of it—Martin Parr

