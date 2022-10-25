‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Takes First Wash in Decades, Dies Months Later

Tehran: The ‘dirtiest man in the world’ died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah after taking first shower in 60 years, Iran’s state media reported. He was 94. Amou Haji, who was nicknamed ‘‘dirtiest man in the world’ for shunning the shower for decades, fearing that cleanliness would make him sick.

As per reports, the villagers were fed up with Amou’s unhygienic lifestyle and forced to take a shower “a few months ago,” IRNA reported. He died months after taking shower.

A short documentary film “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his bizarre life. He feared taking a shower or eating fresh food would make him unwell. Explaining his aversion to cleanliness, Amou once said that as a young man he suffered emotional problems and since then avoided a hygienic lifestyle.

Also Read: Telangana Police Seize Rs 2.7 crore Unaccounted Cash Ahead of Munugode Bypoll