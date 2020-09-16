World Ozone Day is celebrated on 16th September. The theme for 2020 is Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection. It marks 35 years of the Vienna Convention.

Inger Anderson, Executive Director of UNEP, explains how the decisive global response to the ozone layer depletion has become a model of international cooperation. World Ozone Day shows that collective decisions and action, guided by science, are the only ways to solve major global crises.

On 19 December 1994, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared September 16th as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date, in 1987, on which the Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the Ozone Layer was signed.

The Montreal Protocol was signed by the United Nations and 45 other countries on September 16, 1987, on substances that deplete the ozone layer. This day is observed annually as the International Day to Protect the Ozone Layer.

The ozone layer is the general term for the high ozone concentration observed in the stratosphere about 15 to 30 km above the surface of the earth. Ozone is a gas that is made of three oxygen atoms O3. The ozone layer covers the whole world and protects us from the sun by absorbing harmful UV B radiation. We would be more vulnerable to weakened immune systems, cataracts, and skin cancer if this shield weakens.

It is very important to protect the ozone layer. The ozone-depleting Substances are Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), Halons, Methyl chloroform, Methyl bromide, Carbon tetrachloride.

Slogans:

Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH….who protect her child from harmful radiations. Our Mother. World Ozone Day

Doesn’t let the future go up in smoke. SAVE THE OZONE. Save ozone, Save a life (God Bless you). World Ozone Day.

Life depletes when Ozone Depletes… So to save life save Ozone.

Reduce depletion of ozone, otherwise you will be in the Redzone.

You dont have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer.

The only thing that stops the earth from getting fried is the ozone layer. Protect it and protect yourself. World Ozone Day

Let’s take an oath to protect the ozone layer and save life on earth this World Ozone Day!

As umbrella protects us from rain, ozone protects the earth from the sun.

Go green, go genius, stamp the carbon, stand tall, and stitch the ozone layer.

Interesting Facts:

The ozone layer was discovered by Charles Fabry and Henri Buisson, French physicists, in 1913.

The ozone layer is able to absorb maximum of 98% of the sun's UV light.

A hole in the ozone layer was discovered in the Antarctic in 1985

The ozone layer was damaged by a few substances known as chlorofluorocarbons. If people put an end to producing ozone-destroying substances then the ozone layer may be capable of recovering by 2050.

