In a piece of shocking news reported on the MSN website, there has been massive prostitution prevalent at Davos in Switzerland where the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 is being held.

The popular ski resort town in Switzerland has seen a large number of sex workers who are said to be staying in the same hotels where leaders from various countries and businessmen from across the globe are staying.

Prostitutes are known to come from other countries just like every other year in the past, reports suggest, and it’s the same case this year as well.

Also Read: G-20: Telangana DGP Chairs High-level Security Coordination Committee Meeting