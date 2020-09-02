Every year, on 2nd September, World Coconut Day is celebrated with an aim to create awareness among the people about the importance of coconut. World Coconut Day is celebrated by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) and its member states. World Coconut Day 2020 aims to encourage investments and promote the development of the coconut industry. Coconut is considered as a boon for health.

History Of World Coconut Day:

For the first time in the year 2009, World Coconut Day was observed. September 2nd is celebrated as World Coconut Day every year to commemorate the establishment day of APCC under the aegis of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP). The importance of coconut will be highlighted on the World Coconut Day.

Theme Of World Coconut Day:

Theme of World Coconut Day 2020 is “Invest in Coconut to save the world”. The theme has been decided by International Coconut Community.

Health Benefits Of Coconut:

For thousands of years, coconut has been used by humans and it has a special place in the Hindu culture of India. It is offered to deities and many celebrations, holy events are inaugurated with the breaking of coconuts.

Coconut is rich in fibre, Vitamin B6, copper, iron, and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, selenium, and zinc. It also contains anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. Eating coconut improves heart health and also helps weight loss. It can also be used as an alternative to other oils.

Coconut water contains natural enzymes and minerals like potassium and it can be called as a super drink.

Coconut oil keeps the skin healthy and young as it contains antioxidants that slow down the aging process.

World Coconut Day Wishes: