World AIDS Day 2020: Know About Theme, Significance, Quotes

Every year World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1. The world's AIDS day was first observed in 1988. The main aim of celebrating World AIDS Days is to create awareness among people about AIDS. The Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a very serious disease caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). World AIDS Day was first conceived in August 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter.

The theme of World AIDS Day this year is "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact". Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in his message on World AIDS Day 2020 said, “Health is a human right. Health must be a top investment priority to achieve universal health coverage. On this World AIDS Day let us recognise that to overcome COVID-19 and end AIDS, the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility.”

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The HIV virus attacks a specific category of cells of the immune system and it becomes difficult for the body to fight against other diseases. Government and health officials, non-governmental organizations, and individuals around the world observe the day, often with education on AIDS prevention and control.

In 2017 AIDS has killed between 28.9 million and 41.5 million people worldwide. An estimated 36.7 million people are living with HIV. An estimated 38,000,000 people are living with HIV in 2019. 26 million [25.1 million–26.2 million] people were accessing antiretroviral therapy as of the end of June 2020.

Health is a human right - and universal health coverage must be a top investment priority. To overcome #COVID19 and end AIDS, the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility. https://t.co/OBHJDcET1K #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/E5oBH0NGeb — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 1, 2020

Today is #WorldAIDSDay. We stand in solidarity with all people living with or affected by HIV, and we remember our friends and family who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Read the full statement from our Executive Director @Winnie_Byanyima 👉🏾 https://t.co/Ie2INGKQfc pic.twitter.com/SNKhNWS3vU — UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) December 1, 2020

Here are some of the quotes -

"HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it."- Princess Diana

"I'm a firm believer that education is the most efficient tool we have to make people aware and make our children aware and to protect them from the scourge of the century, which is AIDS."- Shakira

"Never, never, never give up." - Winston Churchill

"It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS but no one should die of ignorance."- Elizabeth Taylor

"Give a child love, laughter and peace- not AIDS."- Nelson Mandela