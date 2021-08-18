Women In Kabul Protest Against Taliban For Their Rights

The condition in war-torn Afghanistan is deteriorating with each passing day. As the Taliban took over Kabul, a few women gathered at Wazir Akbar Khan's area and staged a protest demanding equal rights. The women did not name the Taliban and they asked for their rights. It is all known knowledge that the Taliban ruled Afghanistan in 1996- 2001, enforcing strict rules and harsh conditions. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male, girls were banned from attending school, and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

See how women are protesting in Kabul for their rights.

These brave women took to the streets in Kabul to protest against Taliban. They simplify asking for their rights, the right to work, the right for education and the right to political participation.The right to live in a safe society. I hope more women and men join them. pic.twitter.com/pK7OnF2wm2 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 17, 2021

On Sunday, Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors, made a comment, saying that she had no choice but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her.

Speaking to a news agency, she said that, "I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"