Woman Shocked To Get One Billion Dollars In Her Bank Account

Florida: Over the weekend, a Florida woman was surprised to find herself $1 billion richer after checking her bank account. According to a leading international magazine, Julia Yonkowski, a resident of Largo, Florida, went to her local Chase Bank on Saturday to withdraw $20. However, when she tried to withdraw the money, the machine warned her that it would result in an overdraft.

"When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we'll give you the $20 but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged and I said, 'Oh, just forget it," Yonkowski said.

She decided to check the balance of her account. Ms. Yonkowski had $999,985,855.94 (74,26,19,00,000 rupees) in her account, according to the bank receipt she received.

"Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified," she said. "I know I've read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it, and I wouldn't do that anyway, because it's not my money."

The $1 billion mystery was solved on Tuesday when a Chase Bank representative told WFLA that Yonkowski's account balance was actually negative.

According to the representative, her balance was actually a negative billion dollars, and the number is used as a fraud prevention indicator. When an individual's account is locked due to suspicious activity, it appears which is why Yonkowski was unable to withdraw her $20.

Her late husband was a joint owner of the bank account, according to the Chase representative, and it was flagged when Yonkowski attempted to use it.

Julia Yonkowski hopes that her story will serve as a cautionary tale for others who may find themselves in similar situations.