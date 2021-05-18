Woman Falls In Love With Step-brother, Starts Dating him: What Happened Next?

In a very rare incident, a woman has started dating her own step brother. She also admitted it and further added that she had feelings for him for years. The woman named Maddie appeared on a dating show called secret crush where people confess their love to someone before going on a date.

Maddie said that, "I'm here to tell my brother that I fancy him. Just to be clear, we are not related - my mum and his dad were together many years ago. But since we got back in touch on social media he's really matured and he's very good looking. Callum is my mum's boyfriend's son from about nine years ago, he's my ex-step brother I suppose. Though Maddie and Callum didn't meet each other after their parents split, they stayed in touch on social media."

She said that she still lives with her mother and felt quite nervous and excited to see what Callum had to say. When Callum came to know that Maddie had feeling for him, he said that, "I can't believe it's you! That's mad, that's crazy. You were the last person I expected to walk through that door. I ain't seen you in years, we haven't even spoke that much - you've kept it a right secret. I'm blown away, to be honest."

Maddie further added that, "I don't think we're breaking the law. Unless we're secretly related." Callum replied that, "Basically we were not even step-brother and sister because they didn't get married." Maddi and Callum were engaged but not married.