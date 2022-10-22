Will Indian-origin Rishi Sunak Beat Boris Johnson Become Next UK PM?

UK Political Crisis Updates: With just two days left for the House of Commons to elect Britain's next Prime Minister after Liz Truss stepped down in just 45 days of tenure, all eyes are on the Indian-origin contender Rishi Sunak. Reports stated that he has almost received support from less than100 Tory MP backers, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to make a comeback and another candidate Penny Mordaunt trailing behind in this Tory leadership race.

Son-in-law of Infosys head Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak came second in the Tory leadership contest with Liz Truss who eventually became the Prime Minister, which was short-lived and made her the PM to hold power for the shortest stint.

While Rishi has a 55 percent lead, Boris Johnson is said to have a 29 percent chance of making a comeback in the leadership race.

“I back Rishi Sunak to be our next PM. He has the plan and credibility to: restore financial stability, help get inflation down and deliver sustainable tax cuts over time; and unite the Conservatives by bringing the best talent into government to deliver for the British people,” tweeted former Cabinet minister Dominic Raab, among the first of nearly 50 MPs to openly declare support for Sunak.

As per the rules, a candidate must have a minimum of 100 members of Parliament backing them to make the shortlist by the Monday 2 pm local time deadline. Meanwhile, Truss remains caretaker Prime Minister until her successor has been elected and anointed by King Charles III.

