Will Donald Trump Announce His 2024 Presidential Run? Trump’s Ally Thinks So

Washington, DC: Will Former President Donald Trump announce his run for the 2024 Presidential elections? The answer is, a big yes. Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and close ally Kellyanne Conway said he’s eager to get back into the White House.

Speaking on Friday with CBS News, Conway was asked whether Trump would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections and before Thanksgiving.

“Well, he would like to,” said Conway, per CBS News.

“He's as active as anybody in these midterm elections. That's important to the calculus also, Catherine, because we have the most ironic, if not unprecedented situation right now,” Conway continued.

As Donald Trump’s grip on the Republic Party has strengthened, he will assess the timing of his announcement after the midterms, which take place on November 8, Conway said.

Trump’s aide further stated that “I will tell you why he wants to run for president,” she said. “Donald Trump wants his old job back.”

Also Read: Delhi: Two Labourers Arrested for Killing Boy in Human Sacrifice

It is worth mentioning here that Trump had tried to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020. In August this year, FBI agents turned up at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s club and private mansion in Florida, armed with a warrant to search the premises for top secret documents and presidential records kept in violation of federal laws including the Espionage Act. The agents left the mansion with 11 boxes of material.

