After the news of the Indian-origin Conservative Party, MP Rishi Sunak becoming the new Prime Minister of Britain hit the news headlines, several users mistook the former Indian cricketer to be the new IK PM and started posting his picture with congratulatory messages.

This sparked a meme fest on social media leading to a fun riot among netizens and also about how similar they looked, especially when smiling.

Check out some of the funny reactions trending on Social media.

Congratulations! Ashish Nehra Man! What a journey its been...

From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra 2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — 🇮🇳 (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra Sir on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/6QYXgSQoNS — 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐑𝐊 (@Srkdaanish555) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.

Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;) pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN — Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022

British MP Rishi Sunak was Monday elected Conservative leader and has become the next prime minister, after being invited to form government by King Charles III. Rishi Sunak in his first address as Prime Minister of Britain from No 10 Downing Street said that he would not 'leave the next generation in debt.

