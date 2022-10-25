Why UK PM Rishi Sunak, Cricketer Ashish Nehra Memes Are Going Viral On Social Media

Oct 25, 2022, 17:18 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak, Cricketer Ashish Nehra Memes Go Viral - Sakshi Post

After the news of the Indian-origin Conservative Party, MP Rishi Sunak becoming the new Prime Minister of Britain hit the news headlines, several users mistook the former Indian cricketer to be the new IK PM and started posting his picture with congratulatory messages.

This sparked a meme fest on social media leading to a fun riot among netizens and also about how similar they looked, especially when smiling.

Check out some of the funny reactions trending on Social media.

British MP Rishi Sunak was Monday elected Conservative leader and has become the next prime minister, after being invited to form government by King Charles III. Rishi Sunak in his first address as Prime Minister of Britain from No 10 Downing Street said that he would not 'leave the next generation in debt.

