Why POTUS Joe Biden Follows Just This Celebrity Model On Twitter

The official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS) is following a celebrity, Model Chirssy Teigen. The interesting news is that POTUS follows only 12 people, 11 are government officials and the other one is Chirssy Teigen.

On January 20th, Teigen directly tweeted, "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz." Here is the tweet.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

With in few hours, the wish of Teigen's came true. She along with her husband, singer John Legend and their children attended the inauguration of the American President.

Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She was a vocal critic of Donald Trump and she was blocked for four long years.