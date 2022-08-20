Helsinki: The leaked ‘wild’ party video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin in which she can be seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party, has triggered a debate among Finns whether it was appropriate for the head of the country to party like a normal person.

As soon as the private party’s video went viral, the center-left Social Democratic Party started firing salvo at Marin. The prime minister was asked questions about the party: Were there drugs? Alcohol? Was she working or on summer vacation? Was the prime minister sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen?

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

After the news of viral video widely covered by the media, Marin said that she attended the party in recent weeks but didn’t share the location and date of the revelry. She acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated but to her knowledge, no drugs - was involved.

In Helsinki, the Finns appeared divided when they were asked to comment on the prime minister’s leaked partying video. Josua Fagerholm, a local, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. “So I don't think it's a good look,” he said.

Mintuu, a student, disagreed with Josua and said, “It's normal to, like, party.” Jori Korkman, a pensioner, said, “What she's doing in her free time is not our business.”

While some supporters say the criticism against the prime minister smacks of sexism. “I hope that in the year 2022 it's accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,” Marin told reporters. “I didn't wish for any images to be spread, but it's up to the voters to decide what they think about it.” In July, she attended a popular Finnish rock festival. Marin became Finland's youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34.

