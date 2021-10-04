Why is China Intruding Into Taiwan Defence Zone?

It was reported earlier by Taiwan that around 38 Chinese military jets flew into their defense air zone. This is one of the biggest incursions by Beijing. This comes as the fight between China and Taiwan continues. The controversy has been going on for quite some time now. While Beijing sees Taiwan as a part of China, Taiwan considers itself as a separate sovereign state.

The fight between these two has been going on for a long time now. Multiple factors have played role in making the relationship even worse. Even foreign relations, military, and other issues have involved now. This is not the first time that something like this has happened.

Back in September as well, China had sent around 37 warplanes into Taiwan's defense zone. This happened at the time when an official from the US Department of State was visiting.

On October 1, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said on Twitter that roughly 13 People's Liberation Army (PLA) planes had entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Similarly, the Ministry of Defense earlier said on Twitter on September 16 that three PLA aircraft had entered its southwestern ADIZ.

A few months ago, China even put a ban on the import of fruits like pineapples. Both countries said different things regarding this decision. While China said that their decision was only to stop the risk of any harmful creatures entering the nation, on the other hand, Taiwan alleged that this was done to put pressure on them.

‘After Australian wine, unfair Chinese trade practices are now targeting #Taiwanese pineapples. But that won’t stop us. Whether in a smoothie, a cake, or freshly cut on a plate, our pineapples always hit the spot. Support our farmers & enjoy delicious Taiwanese fruit!,” said the Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen in a tweet, a while ago.