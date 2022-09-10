Why Charles III's First Speech Is Important?

King Charles III has officially delivered his first speech as eldest Monarch. In his maiden speech, Charles spoke of his beloved mother, Elizabeth II who died on Thursday after 70 years of reign. The death of the longest-serving monarch was confirmed by the British Royal Family, wherein they said that she passed away peacefully at the Royal estate in Scotland.

Charles III spoke from the same room Elizabeth had often used for her televised Christmas broadcasts. He paid tributes not only to her as a monarch but as a mother. He said, "I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love."

Charles III said, "Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today." This says that Charles also wants to focus on service rather than the rule. He spoke about Elizabeth II's pledge to the people of all Commonwealth countries in 1947 and one of the King’s main focus will be keeping the Commonwealth together.

He said, "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

The two statements made by Charles III speak about he will reign over a more ethnically and religiously diverse nation - "In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. Whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

He further stated, "My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."