Who's The South Korean Business Honcho's Daughter Dating BTS V?

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) has been the center of dating rumors for quite some time. According to reports, the world-renowned singer has been dating the daughter of the president of South Korea's Paradise Group. This rumor surfaced after the two were seen together at the VVIP preview event for the opening of the 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021.'

After the news came out, the band’s agency HYBE Label responded to it and denied all the claims. “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only associates, the dating rumors are not true,” read the statement by the company.

Taehyung was said to have reacted to the rumors in an indirect way. He expressed his dissatisfaction on the fan platform, Weverse. “Pathetic. "I'd like to sing UGH," the BTS member wrote in Korean. 'UGH' is a rapline song from Map Of The Soul: 7. The song's beats are intense, and the lyrics express outrage against injustice.

For the uninitiated, the 'Paradise Group' is one of South Korea's largest conglomerates known for its hotels and resorts.