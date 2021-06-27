WHO Warns Against Covid Delta Variant: Precaution Necessary Even After Vaccination

India had to deal with all that happened during the second wave. A high number of cases was reported every day, shortage of beds and medical supply made things very difficult. Officials are warning people to be careful and not take things lightly once they get vaccinated.

The new Delta Plus variant is a matter of concern. Becoming complacent after getting immunized is not safe. You need to wear masks, follow all the necessary Covid19 guidelines to be safe, said the World Health Organization (WHO) representative. ‘We need masks as well. Just vaccination is not enough with the Delta Variant,’ said the representative.

Vaccination is good, it is required to keep you safe. But it will protect you from serious repercussion from the infection. It will protect you from the infection but there is no guarantee that you will never contract it. The good thing about the vaccine is that in case you still contract the infection, the symptoms will not be as severe. It will protect you from the dangers. But taking extra precautions is always the best.

Earlier, WHO named the Delta variant in the list of the most transmissible of the variants identified so far. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Friday (June 25) that the shortage of immunizations in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's spread.

He recently attended a meeting on the vaccine allocation advisory panel and said that "They were unhappy because there was no vaccine to distribute," condemning developed countries for refusing to share vaccines with the developing world right away.

Even those who have recovered are at risk of contracting the coronavirus again. In addition, the Delta Plus variant is rapidly spreading everywhere. It is said that this will pave the way for a third wave to arise. As a result, it is recommended that the best course of action is to remain watchful.