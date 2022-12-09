Who is Sushmita Shukla Appointed as Second-ranking Officer of New York Fed

New York: Sushmita Shukla, an Indian-origin insurance veteran has been appointed as First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She will be the bank's second-ranking officer after President and CEO, John C Williams.

“We’re pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the New York Fed has appointed Sushmita Shukla as First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer,” the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wrote in a tweet on Friday.



The appointment of 54-year-old Shukla was authorised by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. She will join the bank in March 2023, according to a statement issued by the New York Fed on Thursday.

As per reports, Shukla holds an MBA from New York University as well as a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mumbai. She is currently based in Connecticut.

In a press release by New York Fed, Shukla said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organization like the New York Fed,” and added, “I look forward to applying all that I’ve learned in my career – including my technology, operations, and risk-focused experiences – to furthering the key activities and supporting the dedicated leadership of this critical institution.”

