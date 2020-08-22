The World Health Organisation said that the entire planet will be rid of the dangerous coronavirus pandemic in less than two years. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva said that, "We hope to finish this pandemic in less than two years." He stressed that it should be possible to tame the novel coronavirus faster than the deadly 1918 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described coronavirus as once in a century health crisis. He said that the globalization had made it possible for the virus to spread faster than the flu in 1918. There was also now the technology to put an end to it that was not available a century ago.

He further added that, "By utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu."

WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan told journalists that, "It took three waves for the disease to infect most of the susceptible individuals. Very often, a pandemic virus settles into a seasonal pattern over time."

He said that, "This virus is not displaying a similar wave-like pattern. Clearly, when the disease is not under control, it jumps straight back up."

World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday that, "A special working group has been formed to identify mutations and we're looking at how we can better understand what the mutation means and how they behave."

The deadly coronavirus infection has killed many people across the globe. India is one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19. In our country, there are a total of 29,05,823 coronavirus cases. More than 21 lakh people have been recovered and India's coronavirus recovery rate increased to 74 percent on Friday with a record 62,282 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day taking the total recoveries to 21.5 lakh. India also crossed the milestone of 10 lakh coronavirus tests in a day on Saturday, said the Health Ministry. A total of 54,849 people died in India. More than 22.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837 have died due to the infection.