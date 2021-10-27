WHO Asks Bharat Biotech For More Info on Covaxin

The World Health Organization's technical advisory group requested "further clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ on Tuesday in order to complete a final risk-benefit analysis for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing. For a final review, the technical advisory panel will convene on November 3rd.

On Tuesday, the technical advisory panel convened to analyze data on Covaxin in preparation for the emergency use listing of India's indigenous vaccine.

"The TAG met today (26 October 2021) and decided that further clarifications from the manufacturer (Bharat Biotech) are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine, the WHO said in an email sent to PTI.

It further added in the statement response that, “The TAG anticipates receiving these explanations from the manufacturer by the end of this week, and plans to meet on Wednesday, November 3 for the final risk-benefit analysis.”

Earlier this year, precisely on April 19, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

After the Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on the safety of the vaccine and if it should be given emergency use or not, the WHO will make the final decision.