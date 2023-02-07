Which Countries Are Helping Turkey Syria Earthquake

The world has rallied around the quake-stricken nations of Turkey and Syria and has rushed personnel, funds, and equipment to aid in the rescue efforts after a massive earthquake rocked the two countries. Earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.7 magnitudes rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing a massive trail of destruction and loss of human lives. Many governments and aid groups have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds, and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.

USA:The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria. In California, nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with a half-dozen specially trained dogs, were being sent to Turkey to help with rescue efforts.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023

Russia:Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, where Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors.

Israel: The Israeli army says it's sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Turkey. The army said they would provide “immediate assistance in life-saving efforts.” The two countries, once close regional allies, are in the process of mending ties after years of tensions. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria, received through a diplomatic official.

Greece: Neighbour and historic regional rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.

Germany: Germany's Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating its aid response with EU partners and readying deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. It also has offered to send teams from the THW civil protection agency to Turkey to help with the response. The group International Search and Rescue Germany was also preparing to fly dozens of doctors and rescue experts to Turkey late Monday.

UK: Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The U.K. also says it's in contact with the U.N. about getting support to victims in Syria.

My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 6, 2023

Lebanon: Lebanon's cash-strapped government is sending soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defense first responders, and firefighters to Turkey to help with its rescue efforts.

Jordan: Jordan is sending emergency aid to Syria and Turkey on the orders of King Abdullah II.

Egypt: Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Turkey. The government said it would also send 80 search and rescue specialists to the country, including army disaster experts.

The Czech Republic is sending Turkey a team of 68 rescuers, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and also experts with sniffer dogs.

Japan is sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey.

Mexico's foreign affairs secretary said the country will send equipment and rescue specialists to Turkey.

Austria has offered to send 84 soldiers from a military disaster relief unit to Turkey.

Spain was preparing to send two Urban Search and Rescue teams to Turkey with 85 personnel, and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency has offered assistance to Turkey.

France is dispatching rescue teams to Turkey.

Poland is sending Turkey 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, with equipment.

Romania is sending specialized personnel and material to Turkey on two military aircraft.

Croatia is sending 40 men and 10 dogs, rescue equipment and vans to Turkey.

Serbia is sending 21 rescuers and three liaison officers to Turkey.

Montenegro is sending at least 24 firefighters to Turkey. Moldova's president says 55 rescue workers have been sent to Turkey.

New Zealand is providing $632,000 to the Turkish Red Crescent and $316,000 to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver items such as food, tents and blankets, as well as provide medical assistance and psychological support.

Malaysia: Malaysia has deployed 70 members of its Special Malaysia Disaster and Rescue Team (SMART) to assist local authorities rescue efforts, with the team due to arrive early on Tuesday.

NATO: Voicing full solidarity with Turkey, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: “I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now.”

Full solidarity with our Ally #Türkiye in the aftermath of this terrible earthquake. I am in touch with President @RTErdogan and Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu, and #NATO Allies are mobilizing support now. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 6, 2023

Spain: Spanish urban rescue teams are preparing to travel to Turkey, Spain’s interior ministry said, and officials from the defence ministry and other departments were coordinating to send the crews immediately to Turkey.

Taiwan: Taiwan pledged to donate $200,000 for quake-relief efforts. A 40-person rescue team from the self-governing island is also expected to fly to Turkey.

United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged humanitarian assistance worth $13.6m to Syria.

United Nations staff is on the ground in Turkey and Syria to assess the need and provide assistance, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

China's Red Cross Society is providing the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent with $200,000 each in cash humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from Agencies and Republic World)

