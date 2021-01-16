WhatsApp Delays New Privacy Policy After Losing Subscribers To Signal And Telegram

WhatsApp delayed their plans for the new privacy policy and will work on it further to better the user experience.

The Messaging App, WhatsApp recently faced a lot of backlash after they made an announcement regarding policy change. Users weren’t happy about it and believed this would affect their privacy. Owing to this, a lot of users uninstalled the app and made a switch to other Messaging apps like Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp decided to postpone their plans and confirmed that users will not lose their accounts even if they did not accept the terms by February 8.

They took to Twitter to confirm that same. “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We're still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with WhatsApp users. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we’ll be moving back our business plans until after May.”

As people feared losing their accounts by February, WhatsApp said that they never had any plans on deleting the accounts. The plans have been shifted to May and the users will have a lot of time to understand and review the policies.

WhatsApp published a blog clearing a lot of things, especially the concern of sharing data with Facebook. “WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages.”

WhatsApp wrote in their blog that the new policy is meant to provide a more transparent experience for the users and an insight into the way WhatsApp collects and uses data.

But many users aren’t convinced with this and have said that WhatsApp is only delaying their plans seeing people shift to other platforms. Other platforms like Signal and Telegram had benefited out of this.

Signal saw a massive surge of users and gained the top spot in the App Store for sometime. Big names included Elon Musk who promoted Signal over WhatsApp.