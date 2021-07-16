What's The Reason For South Africa's Unrest?

South Africa has increased the deployment of soldiers on streets to 25,000 as the country grapples with the worst unrest in recent times. Cops and Army are struggling to quell the widespread looting even as 72 people have lost their lives in the violence. The unrest was triggered after imprisonment of Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma last week.

Over 1200 people have been booked for rioting as the unrest has spiralled into days of looting with people stealing clothes, alcohol, food among other things.

Durban is a scene of chaos as stampede, looting and violence are common sights in the city.

Look how netizens have reacted to this news on social media.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1414970879755186178?s=20