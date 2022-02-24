What's Happening in Ukraine Right Now?

There's a war situation in Ukraine right now. In reply to a Russian invasion threat, the Ukraine Parliament declared a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, the Europrean Air Safety Agency has warned Airlines about the dangers of flying over the airspace in and around Ukraine. The air safety agency has issued an alert to all airlines to refrain from flying within 100 nautical miles of the Belarus-Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine borders.

Consequences

The Russia-Ukraine crisis may result in the commodity prices in India, including gold and oil to rise. On Tuesday, India called for de-escalation of the : situation while addressing the UN Security Council.

The US stated on Wednesday that Russian attack on Ukraine will lead to loss of life and that it would hold the country responsible for the same. US President Joe Biden warned Russia in no uncertain terms.

Meanwhile, Russian forces entered the Ukrainian territory from Krimea. Sounds of explosions were heard after Russia launched Ballistic missile attack in several cities across Ukraine. Blasts were reported from Kyviv, Kharkiv and other regions of Ukraine.