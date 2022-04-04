What's Happening in Pakistan and Why Imran Khan Lost Vote of Confidence?

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear on Monday the dismissal of no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the President Arif Alvi on the advice of beleaguered premier. The united Opposition challenged the move before the Supreme Court while terming it “unprecedented” and a “blatant violation” of Pakistan’s violation. While the powerful Army of Pakistan maintained that it was not involved in Sunday’s developments in the State’s Legislature.

While constitutional experts are debating the legality of the dismissal of no-confidence vote and dissolution of Parliament, Khan said that the judiciary cannot intervene in the legislature matters. The embattled premier claimed there was an American conspiracy to vote him out of office, however, the US administration has denied these allegations.

Addressing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Islamabad, Imran Khan said during the National Security Committee’s meeting, it was also noted that there was foreign hand behind the introduction of the no-confidence motion. He claimed that senior US diplomat Donald Lu was the person who was allegedly involved in the “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government through a no-confidence motion. He even claimed that Lu warned of “implications” if the Pakistan Prime Minister survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan is no more prime minister if Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/DkwM4JlQP8 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 3, 2022

Last week, Imran Khan lost the support of his coalition partners as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) withdrew support for his government giving enough ammo to the Opposition to call for a no-trust vote against the Prime Minister. The main opposition Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said after the withdrawal of MQM-P, Khan lost a simple majority and he had no other option but to step down.

The country is grappling with double-digit inflation and prices of essential goods have soared which has also put Imran Khan’s PTI under immense pressure as the party had come to power with the promise of reviving the fledgling economy and creating a Naya (new) Pakistan.