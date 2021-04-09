What Made Princess Diana Go For Short Haircut?

Princess Diana's short haircut was one of the most loved looks of the 20th century. Most of the people used to copy her style and my dear readers, have you ever wondered why did she go for such a short haircut.

Diana's own hairstylist Sam McKnight shared the story of how hair cut blossomed out of a chance conversation and a photoshoot.

He said that "The first time I met the Princess of Wales was on a shoot. This leggy blonde comes bouncing up the stairs, smiled, and made us all melt, and it was Princess Diana." He further added that "I made it look short under the tiara, I faked it a bit."

He said that after the shoot, Diana asked him how he would style her if she gives him a chance to do whatever he wanted to do. To this question, Sam replied that he would cut it short.

To his surprise, Lady Di asked him to just cut it off. She said, "Well, why don’t you just cut it off now?"

He added that "So, I cut it off then, and we never looked back." This is the story behind Princess Diana's iconic haircut.

Princess Diana was the first wife of Prince Charles and was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. She died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel on August 31, 1997.