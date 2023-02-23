West Bank on Boil After Israeli Troops Killed 11 Palestinians in Nablus

Tel Aviv: A day after 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military forces raid in the West bank on Thursday, rockets were fired at southern Israel on Thursday.

This development comes after Israeli troops killed 11 Palestinians and wounded more than 100 people in its operation in the Nablus city of West Bank on Wednesday. The Najah hospital in Nablus was overrun by dozens of injured people.

According to Israeli troops, they tried to detain three militants suspected tyo be involved in previous attacks but had to shoot back when they came under fire from Islamic Jihad group. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of the year while 11 Israelis were killed in the attacks from Palestinians.

The far-right government has asserted that it will ramp up settlement construction in the West Bank for their future state. Meanwhile, the schools, universities and shops have been kept shut in protest of deadly Israeli raids in Nablus.

#Palestine 🇵🇸: horribly bloody day in the occupied #WestBank today as Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and injured over 100 with live ammunition during a raid in the city of #Nablus. Ages of those killed range from 16 to 72 years old. pic.twitter.com/FkgmnbhImy — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 22, 2023

Also Read: Watch: Assam Police Arrest Congress Leader Pawan Khera from Raipur Flight