A mysterious sea creature washed up on a British beach could actually worth a fortune. A couple who went on a vacation came across some bizarre sea creatures. The family was holidaying in on a Welsh beach near Caernarfon in North Wales, UK. In a Facebook post, a resident of New Brighton, Martyn Green shared a couple of images in which one could see the sea creatures covered with tentacles.

Martyn wrote in a Facebook post “Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle-covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerizing to watch.”

He shared a video on his Facebook account. In the video, one could see the creatures coming out of their white shells in a sight he described as 'mesmerising to watch'.

Martyn was quoted "My wife Gemma, she found it. We were walking on the beach and she called us and said come back, look at this. We went and had a look and it looked like something not of this world."

After watching the sea creatures, Mr. Green and his son googled what these creatures might be called and they had stumbled on Gooseneck Barnacles. In Portugal and Spain, these rare specimens are considered a delicacy, where they are known as Percebes and can be sold for "as much as 25 pounds a go" and on the log, there were nearly 2,000 of them. He further added that, "It turns out they are one of the most expensive sea creatures you can buy." According to The Scottish Sun, the barnacle-covered log could be worth a staggering 50,000 pounds, approximately Rs. 48 lakh.