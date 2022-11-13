Heartbreaking videos of two World War-era planes colliding mid-air, and crashing into a huge ball of flames, during an air show are going viral on social media. The collision took place at Texas’s Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

Though there is no official confirmation about the number of casualties, at least six people are feared dead including the pilots, reports suggest. Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

In a tweet, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were still details that remained “unknown or unconfirmed”.

Updates from @DallasFireRes_q: - FAA is currently leading the investigation.

- Number of casualties are not yet confirmed, but no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured.

- The debris field includes Executive Airport grounds, Highway 67, and a nearby strip mall. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 12, 2022

The two vintage aircraft are a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, and the other plane was a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The planes collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

As seen in the videos the smaller plane is seen diving down and hitting the bigger aircraft, which crashes down on the air field and exploding while the smaller plane dives down.

OMG - two planes collided at ‘Wings Over Dallas’ air show today This is crazy pic.twitter.com/CNRCCnIXF0 — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 12, 2022

The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over where more than four thousand spectators were present at the Dallas show but no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured.

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

Also Read: Viral Video: China’s Driving Test Stuns Netizens, Check it Out!