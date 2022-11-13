Watch: World War II-era Planes Collide Midair at Dallas Air Show, 6 Feared Dead

Nov 13, 2022, 11:59 IST
Two World War-II Planes Collides At ‘Wings Over Dallas’ Air Show On Saturday - Sakshi Post

Heartbreaking videos of two World War-era planes colliding mid-air, and crashing into a huge ball of flames, during an air show are going viral on social media. The collision took place at Texas’s Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

Though there is no official confirmation about the number of casualties, at least six people are feared dead including the pilots, reports suggest. Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

In a tweet, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were still details that remained “unknown or unconfirmed”.

The two vintage aircraft are a  B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, and the other plane was a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The planes collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

As seen in the videos the smaller plane is seen diving down and hitting the bigger aircraft, which crashes down on the air field and exploding while the smaller plane dives down.

The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over where more than four thousand spectators were present at the Dallas show but no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured.

Also Read: Viral Video: China’s Driving Test Stuns Netizens, Check it Out!


Read More:

Tags: 
Dallas
Air Show
Advertisement
Back to Top