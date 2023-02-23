Watch: US Prez Joe Biden Falls Again While Boarding Air Force One in Poland

Washington: US President Joe Biden has tripped up the steps of Air Force One in Warsaw on Wednesday. The misstep-and-tumble incident occurred as Biden was climbing the steps to board the flight to the US after wrapping up his visit to Poland and Ukraine.

In the viral video, the US President can be seen falling forward halfway up the staircase and then balancing himself. Later, he turned around to wave at the people and entered the aircraft.

This is the third time, Biden misstepped and fell forward. According to a report by the New York Post in 2921, the President had stumbled twice before hitting the deck while leaving Georgia. Recently, Biden air-dashed to war-torn Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and express the US support for Kyiv. Later, he visited Poland.

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

