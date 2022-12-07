Watch: Two Trains Collide Near Barcelona in Spain, No Major Injuries

Madrid: At least 155 people were injured after two trains collided near Barcelona on early Wednesday, Spanish authorities said. The crash occurred at 7.50 am at the train line in Montcada i Reixac in the Catalonia region.

The injured have been shifted to the local hospital. Emergency services in a tweet said there were no serious injuries to the passengers.

The authorities are investigating the collision and officials have not commented on it yet. As per reports, the two trains had been proceeding in the same direction and collided while one was parked at the station.

