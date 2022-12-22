Watch: Mali Woman Gets Guinness World Records Title for Birthing Nine Babies in Single Labour

In a recent social media post, the Guinness World Records shared about a 27-year-old Mali mother Halima Cisse who gave birth to nonuplets—five girls and four boys. The post features a video of parents with their bundles of joy.

The five baby girls (named Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, and Fatouma) and four baby boys (Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and Mohammed VI) were born prematurely via Caesarean section on 4 May 2021. At the time of delivery, Halima was 30 weeks into pregnancy.

“Most children delivered at a single birth to survive: 9 - Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI Cissé, With thanks to @groupe_akdital (Groupe AKDITAL), Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, Morocco,” Guinness World Records wrote on Instagram.

When Halima Cisse from Mali went to the doctors they said she was carrying seven babies in her womb. She was flown to Morocco as she needed specialist care during the delivery. Halima is the only person in the world to deliver nine babies in a single labour, therefore, Guinness World Records rewarded them the title for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

In 2009, Nadya Suleman from California, famously known as ‘Octomom’, had earned the Guinness World Records title.

According to a report by BBC News, Halima and her babies were kept in a place on the Morocco hospital premises where the nurses assisted her in caring for her babies. After spending 19 months, Halima with her nine babies were finally flown back to Bamako, Mali on December 20.

“It's a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them,” said Abdelkader Arby, the father of nonuplets.

