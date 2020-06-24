The skywatchers across the parts of Africa, Asia, and other countries have witnessed 'Ring of Fire' on Sunday (June 21st). During this annular solar eclipse, the moon covered sun but not completely and the pictures of the solar eclipse showing a ring of fire went viral on social media. The eclipse looked wonderful from the Earth but any guesses about how it would have looked like from space. No worries, we have some of the real pictures and videos showing how the solar eclipse looked like from space.

Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut living and working in space took to his micro-blogging site and tweeted as, "Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning!" Here is the tweet.

Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020

NOAA Satellites which provides secure and timely access to global environmental data to promote and protect the Nation's security, environment, economy, and quality of life posted a GIF on its Twitter handle. In the GIF, one could see moon passing in front of the sun, but doesn't completely cover it.

Here's some #MondayMotivation for you this morning—another view of yesterday's annular #SolarEclipse courtesy of #Meteosat8, operated by our partners @EUMETSAT. This type of #eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, but doesn't completely cover it. pic.twitter.com/y0ArDEjc1m — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 22, 2020

NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs shared another GIF on its Twitter. Here is the tweet.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: The first day of #AstronomicalSummer started with an #AnnularEclipse! In this #Himawari8🛰️ loop, you can see the shadow of the #Moon pass over eastern #Asia. This kind of #eclipse appears as a #RingofFire in the sky, which was seen from #Africa to #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/cIhyk4cqzb — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) June 21, 2020

Here is one more video shared by Russia's Elektro-L No.2 weather satellite.

Российский космический аппарат #ЭлектроЛ № 2 с высоты 36 000 км запечатлел прохождение тени по поверхности Земли от кольцевого солнечного затмения, которое состоялось 21 июня ☀#затмение2020 #затмение #солнечноезатмение pic.twitter.com/akVyRNXoA6 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) June 22, 2020

When the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun then a total solar eclipse takes place. If the moon doesn't completely block out the sun during the annular solar eclipse then it leads to the formation of a ring of fire or ring of light. According to NASA, an annular eclipse can take place only under certain conditions. The moon will be in its first lunar phase and also be in its elliptical order farther away from Earth.