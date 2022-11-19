Watch: Iranian Protesters Torch Ayatollah Khomeini’s Ancestral Home

Amid the intensified protests against the Iranian regime, the protesters have torched the ancestral home of Iran’s first supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini. The images and videos making rounds on social media show the house in the city of Khomein, Markazi province on fire.

The global news agencies have verified the locations of the viral video clips, however, the state media has denied that there had been any arson attack on Khomeini’s ancestral home. As per some sources, the incident occurred on Thursday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency has rejected the claim that Khomeini’s house is set on fire. It said a small number of people had gathered outside the house.

“The report is a lie,” said the Tasnim news agency.

Ayatollah was born in this house which was later converted into a museum to commemorate his life. He was the leader of Iran's Islamic revolution in 1979, which deposed the nation's pro-Western leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

It may be noted here the anti-government protests continue to rock Iran since the custodial death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini who was detained for violating the country’s dress code for women.

Protesters have burned down the house in which Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of #Iran's Islamist regime, was born in. The house, in the city of Khomein, has been a museum for the past 30 years. Now it's charcoal. The protests are increasing in strength...#mahsaami̇ni̇ pic.twitter.com/WBMB8NczTs — Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) November 19, 2022

