African American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben surprised all by singing a devotional song, 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. She shared a YouTube clip of her song and now the video is going viral online. Ahead of Diwali, she shared the video and said that the hymn is very close to her heart.

In the video, she can be seen donning an orange and gold coloured lehenga choli and traditional jewellery. She folded her hands in the prayer while singing the song and is surrounded by lights, flowers and floating candles.

She shared the video on her Twitter and wrote as, "#Diwali2020! 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during #Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture." Here is the tweet.

#Diwali2020! 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during #Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture."https://t.co/D5ot8xv3Yz — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 12, 2020

Netizens are going gaga over the song and they are sharing their opinions on Twitter. One of the users wrote as, "Wow, what a wonderful voice you have !! Respect & Gratitude." Another user wrote as, "Wow, really nice to hear this in a different accent. You rocked it." Here are a few more reactions from Twitter.

