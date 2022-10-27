An after-party hosted after the first-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York beauty pageant held in New York's Staten Island ended in a fight, where a group of people were seen punching each other, other much to the shock of the onlookers.

The physical fight broke out at the after-party and the videos of the brawl have gone viral on social media. It shows men and women raining blows on each other at the event. The event is said to have taken place on the 23rd of October, but the videos went viral on Friday.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party - video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

The reason for what triggered the clash was not clear, but two videos from below the floor and another one were widely circulated on social media handles.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️👊🤛 pic.twitter.com/VIG09wgSPx — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

The pageant organizers decided to hold the event on State Island which is home to a large number of migrant Sri Lankans. It was reported that none of the 14 contestants were involved in the fight. Meanwhile, Sri Lankans back home are upset over the videos which were seen to be portraying Lankans in poor light.

Miss Srilanka New York 2022 crown winner Angelia Gunasekara released an official statement on Friday, and said that none of the 14 contestants or their families or pageant organisers were involved in the fight.

