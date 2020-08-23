WASHINGTON: As the US goes on polls on November 3 this year, the Trump campaign with an aim to woo the almost two million Indian-American voters, released the first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's address in Ahmedabad.

In February this year, PM Modi and Trump addressed a huge crowd in Ahmedabad during the US president's visit to India. Trump was also accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration on his trip to India.

"America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian-Americans!" Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee said in a tweet releasing the video commercial.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

The president's son Donald Trump Jr, who is leading the campaign and is well connected with the Indian-American community, also retweeted it as the commercial soon became viral on social media.

Titled "Four More Years", the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of PM Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US last year. The leaders jointly addressed the crowd of Indian-Americans numbering more than 50,000.

Modi enjoys popularity among the Indian-American voters. His address at the Madison Square Garden in 2015 and then in the Silicon Valley two years later attracted more than 20,000 people. The Indian PM's "Howdy Modi" address in Houston last September was attended by a record 50,000 people. Trump made a solo trip to Houston to join Modi in addressing the historic rally.

After PM Modi introduces Trump to "my family", the second part of the commercial has clips form Trump's address in Ahmedabad this February.

"America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," Trump says in the commercial in which he praises the contribution of four million Indian-Americans. "They are truly spectacular people," the president said.

Meanwhile, Democratic supporters are planning to release at least two more Bollywood-style video commercials to attract the Indian-Americans, as the campaign heats up in the next 70-plus days.