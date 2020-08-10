WASHINGTON: One killed, and 20 others including an off-duty officer were injured after multiple people opened fire on a large gathering at an outdoor party in Washington, DC at 12:20 AM on Sunday, August 9, police said.

Peter Newsham, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said hundreds of people had gathered for an outdoor party in the southeast side neighborhood and were enjoying their food and music at the time of the incident, which is a complete violation to the city restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic on such large gatherings.

Police said that there was some kind of a dispute that erupted into gun fire, and multiple weapons were used by people during this gun fire, in which a 17-year-old boy Christopher Brown is dead and 20 others left injured. Police rushed the injured to nearby hospital for treatment and six people were reportedly in critical condition.

Newsham said that an injured off-duty officer is currently in a critical condition. He further added that at least three shooters were involved in this shooting. No arrests have been made so far, and the motive for the shooting is not clear, said Newsham.