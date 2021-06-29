Vulgarity in Pakistani Cinema Because of Bollywood: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his country's filmmakers to generate new and original content rather than imitate India's Hindi film industry, Bollywood.

According to a report on a Pakistani news portal, Imran Khan admitted that when he became Prime Minister, there was a deficit of unique content in the cinema and that the Pakistani film industry was heavily impacted by Hollywood and Bollywood.

While admitting that Bollywood has always 'affected' the Pakistani film industry, he claims that this has resulted in a trend of imitating and adopting another country's culture.

''I demand innovation in our film business,'' he stated to the audience at an award distribution ceremony in Pakistan.

'So the most important thing I want to say to young filmmakers is that according to my experience of the world, only originality sells, the copy has no value,' the Pakistan PM said.

He stressed the importance of creating original content in the Pakistan entertainment industry he also revealed that he requested the Turkish president and brought the serial 'Ertugrul' to Pakistan, added Imran Khan