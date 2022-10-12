Viral Video: Wheel of Boeing Dreamlifter Jet Falls to Ground During Take-off in Italy

Rome: A video of Boeing aircraft losing its wheel during take-off has gone viral on social media. In this viral video, the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter aircraft can be seen falling as the flight takes off from Taranto in Italy.

The incident was captured by Brazilian aviation blog Aeroin in Taranto on Tuesday. The video clip shows the moment a 100 kg plane wheel falling to the ground from an 180-tonne Boeing Dreamlifter, the world’s longest cargo aircraft.

“Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter has one of its tires on fire and loses its wheel after takeoff,” the blog tweeted the video.

Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter tem fogo em um de seus pneus e perde a roda após a decolagem pic.twitter.com/K00lLLf7Bg — AEROIN (@aero_in) October 11, 2022

Black smoke can be seen coming from the undercarriage of the cargo jet as the wheel comes loose. It then hit the ground and bounced along below the plane. Reports said the missing part was reportedly found in a nearby vineyard close to Taranto-Grottaglie Airport.

Boeing has confirmed the incident and said Dreamlifter cargo flight operated by Atlas Air landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly from its landing gear on takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this (October 11) morning.

Also Read: No Citizen Can Be Prosecuted Under Scrapped Section 66A of IT Act: Supreme Court